EBRSO: 3 cousins arrested in shooting of Northeast High student followed bus to jump group of people

BATON ROUGE — Three cousins arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenager as he was getting off the bus drove to where the shooting happened with the intention of jumping a group of people, arrest documents say.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that, on Tuesday, 19-year-old Cameron Williams drove 18-year-old Xavier Williams and 18-year-old Kriston Williams to the corner of Brownfields and Cooper drives, following the school bus, before the shooting occurred around 3 p.m.

Arrest documents said those arrested told deputies, "all three had knowledge of what was going to happen as they followed a school bus carrying the victim."

Shortly after the group arrived at the corner of Brownfields and Cooper, a teenager was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. EBR Schools later said the teen was a student at Northeast High School.

Documents also note Cameron Williams drove Xavier Williams and Kriston Williams to the area, and say Xavier Williams intentionally opened fire at the victim.

Deputies, after canvassing the area, found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. All three men were detained, with deputies observing several guns inside the vehicle, one of which fell out when one of the suspects exited.

Xavier Williams was booked on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon charges, while Cameron Williams and Kriston Williams were arrested as principals to the attempted murder.

WBRZ spoke to a community advocate after the shooting, Liz Robinson, who says the parents of the students on the bus who witnessed the shooting should consider seeking help for their children.

"The kids that are on the bus, ducking, not knowing if their life is in jeopardy, that's horrible, that's trauma," Robinson said.

Robinson is the president of C.H.A.N.G.E., which is a Baton Rouge-based organization dedicated to ending violence. She asks teenagers to think before choosing to use a gun.

"Give yourself ten seconds before you pull that trigger because when you pull that trigger, that bullet doesn't go back in that gun. You can't call that mom and say, 'I'm sorry, I didn't mean to kill them.' It doesn't work like that," Robinson said.

Robinson lost her own son, Louis Robinson, in a shooting eight years ago. She says her son's killer is still at-large. Now, she spends time reaching out to families impacted by violence, bringing them care packages and a listening ear. She said Tuesday's shooting touched her deeply.

"My child was murdered in broad daylight. For someone to pull up to a child who went to school to learn, for them to step off a bus and get shot at, that's horrible," she said.

Robinson adds, anyone needing help seeking resources can reach out to C.H.A.N.G.E.