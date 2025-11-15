EBR teachers getting free meals from Empire Wingz

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge business, Empire Wingz, announced that they will be feeding EBR teachers for free on Fridays.

The Owner of Empire Wings, Vic Smith, will travel to two schools every Friday for the remainder of the school year. He says he wanted to do something for the community.

“The teachers [were] on my heart for some reason, so I said what better way than to feed them,” Smith said.

This is in partnership with the school district to promote their “Celebration Friday” initiative started this year by Superintendent LaMont Cole. Every Friday, Cole celebrates a different school or group in the district in hopes to boost morale overall amongst students and employees.

“We want to think about how can we improve, how can we encourage others to get involved, because we want to support teachers. We recognize and understand that teachers need boots on the ground, making sure children get what they need in order to be successful,” Cole said.