The statewide closure of schools in Louisiana means education officials are now tasked with adapting procedures to adapt to the new stay-at-home lifestyle dictated by the spread of novel coronavirus.

As students who are used to learning in a classroom setting adjust to home-school learning parish leaders are working to assist students who don't have the technology necessary to complete online courses.

For example, in some areas, packets of schoolwork are available for pick up via a drive-thru location.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 1,500 packets were handed out.

McKinley Middle school will serve as a drive-thru packet pick-up and meal distribution site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday.