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EBR Schools named National Magnet District of the Year at San Diego magnet conference

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BATON ROUGE - EBR Schools was named as the National Magnet District of the Year at the Magnet Schools of America conference in San Diego.

The school district was awarded a $2,500 check for the honor.

"From classrooms to communities, this district is setting the standard for what’s possible when opportunity meets vision," EBR Schools said.

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EBR Schools named National Magnet District of...
EBR Schools named National Magnet District of the Year at San Diego magnet conference
BATON ROUGE - EBR Schools was named as the National Magnet District of the Year at the Magnet Schools of... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 Wednesday, April 15, 2026 10:22:01 PM CDT April 15, 2026

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