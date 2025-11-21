Latest Weather Blog
EBR Schools employee arrested on child sex charges
BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Parish School System employee was arrested on child sex charges Tuesday.
Michael J. Dauzat, 63, was booked for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. Louisiana State Police confirmed the arrest, saying they conducted an undercover online operation and Dauzat arrived at a predetermined location to engage in sexual activity.
When WBRZ asked EBRPSS about Dauzat's arrest, a spokesperson provided the following statement:
"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been made aware of the arrest of an employee. While we cannot talk about personnel matters or specifics related to the ongoing investigation, we take these allegations very seriously.
The employee, who works at an administrative site and does not interact with students as part of their daily duties, has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately.
EBR Schools is fully cooperating with the Louisiana State Police and law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. We are committed to maintaining a safe, secure, and professional environment for all students and staff, and we will continue to adhere to all applicable legal and policy requirements as this matter proceeds."
