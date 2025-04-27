EBR Schools announces meeting date for board vote on realignment

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board is hosting a realignment meeting discussing the new plans for the school system, involving the closure of nine school campuses and the combining of others.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.n. on April 28 at the Central Office at 1050 South Foster Drive.

During this meeting, the board will vote on the alignment plan, a plan that the board says is a "crucial initiative aimed at enhancing the educational experience for all students."

That plan includes closing several campuses and merging some others.

TO CLOSE

Bernard Terrace Elementary

Capitol Middle

Eva Legard

IDEA Bridge

IDEA Innovation

JK Haynes Elementary

Ryan Elementary

Westminster Elementary

Winbourne Elementary

BUILDINGS VACANT/TBD

Capitol High

EBR Readiness MS

JK Haynes

Westminster

BUILDINGS REPURPOSED

Belfair Montessori Magnet School

Bernard Terrace Elementary

Capitol Middle site

Eva Legard Center

Ryan Elementary

Winbourne Elementary

Bernard Terrace's students would be reassigned to Dufroq Elementary, while Eva Legard's program would relocate to Glasgow Middle School.

Ryan's students will be assigned to Progress Elementary, Westminster Elementary's students would be reassigned to Wedgewood Elementary and Winbourne Elementary's students would be reassigned to Capitol and Melrose elementary schools.

Capitol Middle will take 7th through 12th grade students and Capitol Elementary will take students from 3rd to 6th grade.