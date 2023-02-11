46°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR school system investigating claims that bus driver smoked marijuana while picking up kids
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is investigating social media posts alleging that a bus driver was smoking marijuana on their route.
The posts allege the employee was driving erratically and using the drug while picking up elementary students Thursday morning.
A notice sent out to parents from the school system said it's investigating the "alleged incident of marijuana use during a bus route." The school system added that those claims had not been verified as of Thursday afternoon and that the situation was still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
News
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is investigating social media posts alleging that a bus driver... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arrests made in Dior nightclub shooting
-
Sylvia's Valentine's collects heartfelt donations for BR Children's Advocacy Center
-
Oscar Lozada convicted of killing his wife more than a decade after...
-
Broken sidewalk could be homeowner's responsibility to fix, according to city-parish ordinance
-
Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols...