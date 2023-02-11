EBR school system investigating claims that bus driver smoked marijuana while picking up kids

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is investigating social media posts alleging that a bus driver was smoking marijuana on their route.

The posts allege the employee was driving erratically and using the drug while picking up elementary students Thursday morning.

A notice sent out to parents from the school system said it's investigating the "alleged incident of marijuana use during a bus route." The school system added that those claims had not been verified as of Thursday afternoon and that the situation was still under investigation.

This is a developing story.