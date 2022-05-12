EBR school district promises cleaner buses

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System promised better oversight and a stricter policy on preparing school buses for the road after a bus driver took to social media to convey her frustration with filthy buses ahead of the start of school.

“I want you to see how nasty and disgusting that this is,” the driver said while walking around a bus yard and sharing what she saw with an audience on Facebook Live this week. The video, which was still available earlier Friday in a recorded form, has reached some 200,000 people.

"(The condition of buses seen on the video) is absolutely unacceptable," said Gary Reese, the school system's Chief of Student Support Services, in an interview with WBRZ reporter Bess Casserleigh. "I appreciate that being brought to our attention," he said.

When contacted by WBRZ Friday, the school district quickly revealed it is taking action.

Reese continued, “I just want to reassure (parents) that we're taking all measures to the get buses in a condition that they would like to see their child ride on.”

Superintendent Warren Drake, out of town Friday, was just as frustrated about the situation with the appearance of the fleet.

“(The condition of the buses seen on the video were) completely unacceptable, and not representative of the standards I have for our students or the current state of our fleet,” he said in a statement.

Drake said not all of the buses seen on the video were slated to hit the streets next week, though he promised the school system will do a better job to make sure the entire fleet is cared for.

The driver showed video of what she said was mold on some buses and broken seats on others. A portion of the ten minute video is attached to this story. See the video at the top of the page or click HERE.

School starts August 9.

