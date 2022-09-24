Latest Weather Blog
EBR school board to get Kenilworth building back after charter school relocates
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Changes could be coming in South Baton Rouge school attendance zones, as the parish school system works to take back Kenilworth Charter's campus.
Right now, Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School is moving and leaving behind the building.
Dawn Chanet Collins, the EBR Parish School System Vice President, says there is a desperate need that the building needs to fill.
"I would love to see informed decision-making on what to do with that campus," Chanet Collins said.
What the need for the building is, though, is something the school system still has to decide.
Chanet Collins says she will need to look at enrollment data based on grade, geographic area and attendance zones to decide what the building's best use would be.
"It'll be nice for us to have ownership and possession because the district has needs, and it will be the best for us to make those decisions," Chanet Collins said.
She is urging the board to look at the data and make the best decision with tax dollars.
Chanet Collins hopes to get the information from the superintendent soon, so the board can make an informed decision.
"How many middle school seats do we need? How many high school, elementary, etc., so we can have a true discussion about needs for that facility?" Chanet Collins said.
The school district is hoping to get the building back by May 2023.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
-
McKinley High's homecoming game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between teams
-
EBR school board to get Kenilworth building back after charter school relocates
-
City-parish working through backlog of repairs for broken storm drain covers
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan
-
Saints vs Bucs postgame report