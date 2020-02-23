EBR Parish Library's Maker Faire

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is putting on a free Maker Faire that will feature a variety of craftsmen displaying what they "make" and teaching others about the skill.



The event is described as 1/3 science fair, 1/3 craft show and 1/3 something new entirely. The Maker Faire will include products like controlled fire cannons, sewing creations and even art and woodworking crafts.



More than 3,000 people attended the first Maker Faire which was held last year. This year's event will have 75 booths featuring experts in costume making, drones, jewelry making, and much more.



The family-friendly event gives people of all ages the opportunity to explore the many different things you can make using just your hands and imagination.



The Maker Faire is being held on Saturday, September 26th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood.