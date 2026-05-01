63°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR Metro Council will vote whether to appoint new parish attorney at Thursday special meeting
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council has called a special meeting to appoint a new parish attorney.
The council announced it will vote on whether to appoint John McLindon to the role at Thursday's special meeting.
The criminal defense and personal injury lawyer graduated from the LSU Law School in 1989, according to his website.
McLindon was recommended by Council Members Brandon Noel, Aaron Moak and Laurie Adams.
News
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council has called a special meeting to appoint a new parish... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Attorney General Liz Murrill responds to lawsuits over suspended election
-
WATCH: Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for multiple people who broke into cars...
-
Vigil appears overnight honoring Denham Springs school crossing guard killed in drunk...
-
1 person critically injured following crash along Nicholson Drive near LSU's campus
-
2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this...
Sports Video
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather
-
Zachary girls' basketball team wins back-to-back titles