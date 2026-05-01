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EBR Metro Council will vote whether to appoint new parish attorney at Thursday special meeting

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BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council has called a special meeting to appoint a new parish attorney.

The council announced it will vote on whether to appoint John McLindon to the role at Thursday's special meeting. 

The criminal defense and personal injury lawyer graduated from the LSU Law School in 1989, according to his website

McLindon was recommended by Council Members Brandon Noel, Aaron Moak and Laurie Adams. 

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EBR Metro Council will vote whether to...
EBR Metro Council will vote whether to appoint new parish attorney at Thursday special meeting
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council has called a special meeting to appoint a new parish... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 Tuesday, April 28, 2026 2:27:00 PM CDT April 28, 2026

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