54°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR Metro Council appoints new parish attorney
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council voted to appoint a new parish attorney on Thursday.
Criminal defense and personal injury lawyer John McLindon will take on the role following the council's vote at a special meeting held Thursday afternoon.
McLindon graduated from the LSU Law School in 1989, according to his website.
He was recommended by Council Members Brandon Noel, Aaron Moak and Laurie Adams.
News
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council voted to appoint a new parish attorney on Thursday. Criminal... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Caught on camera: Illegal tire dumping at vacant Baton Rouge home
-
Louisiana Democrats address Supreme Court decision on congressional maps
-
Community mourns the loss of beloved Livingston crossing guard
-
Multiple lawsuits filed against state leaders over suspension of May primary election
Sports Video
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather