EBR Mayor to address public on police reform Friday at 10 a.m.

BATON ROUGE- Mayor Sharon Weston Broome discussed guiding Baton Rouge through reckoning for racial inequality in an interview on ABC's Nightline.

Following the tragic death of George Floyd, four black female mayors spoke with ABC News on Thursday, June 11 about the scrutiny and challenges they have faced, and how their cities are navigating this historic time.

The other three mayors included in the roundtable discussion include Muriel Browser of Washington, D.C., Kiesha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, and Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

The half-hour discussion aired June 11 on WBRZ Channel 2.

2 days ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:51:00 PM CDT June 11, 2020

