EBR jury to be selected in case of slain Shreveport officer

BATON ROUGE - Jury selection began Monday in Baton Rouge for a Shreveport murder trial.

Grover Cannon faces a potential death penalty in the 2015 murder of Shreveport Police officer Thomas LaValley.

Cannon, 31, is accused of killing LaValley when the officer responded to a family disturbance on Aug. 5, 2015.

Defense attorneys tried several times to get the trial moved, saying Cannon could not get a fair trial there. Judge Ramona Emmanuel decided last month that instead of moving the trial, jurors for the trial would be selected from East Baton Rouge Parish.

Cannon has pleaded not guilty.

2 weeks ago Monday, March 25 2019 Mar 25, 2019 Monday, March 25, 2019 6:25:00 PM CDT March 25, 2019

