EBR Constable recalls Katrina in effort to help to tornado victims

BATON ROUGE - A truckload of relief is heading to storm ravaged areas of North Mississippi. The East Baton Rouge Constable's Office collected clothes, toys, and personal items to deliver to Ashland, Mississippi.



The small town near the Tennessee boarder was devastated by a tornado two days before Christmas. Ashland residents were the victims of a larger storm system that killed more than a dozen people throughout the region.



Several Baton Rouge area groups helped collect items including St. Vincent de Paul, EBR Sheriff's Office and the Baton Rouge City Council Office.



The moving truck leaves early Tuesday morning. Constable Reginald Brown said it's an opportunity to pay back those who volunteered after Hurricane Katrina.



"We have an opportunity to see some smiling faces amidst the trauma that we saw," he said.



The National Constables and Marshals Association will cover the trip's expenses.