Latest Weather Blog
EBR, Ascension leaders announce joint proposal to improve drainage along Bayou Manchac
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - In hopes of addressing local drainage issues, two area leaders are uniting to advance a proposal that they believe will benefit both communities.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Ascension President Clint Cointment announced Monday a recommendation to enhance drainage along Bayou Manchac at the border of the two parishes.
Broome and Cointment proposed a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement to clear and snag Bayou Manchac from the Amite River to the parish line of East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville. The project would remove blockages to allow for better water flow.
“Bayou Manchac is a critical waterway for both of our parishes. This project will greatly benefit the southern half of East Baton Rouge Parish, particularly in the Ward Creek and Bayou Fountain watersheds,” said Mayor Broome. “Both President Cointment and I are committed to improving drainage in our communities and we know a regional approach will benefit everyone.”
“Improved drainage in Bayou Manchac will greatly benefit Ascension Parish residents. Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake both drain into Bayou Manchac, making this a critical project for the northern end of Ascension,” said President Cointment. “Our drainage systems work best when we work across parish lines to achieve shared solutions.”
The proposed project next heads to the EBR Metro Council and Ascension Parish Council for approval.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
95 La. churches cut ties with their denomination over ideology disagreements
-
Baton Rouge activist implicated in major drug bust has lengthy criminal past
-
Ferris wheel breaks down with passengers on board at Jambalaya Festival
-
'Sick and tired': Police chief vents frustrations after violent week in Baton...
-
Woman who survived I-10 crash meets first responders who saved her life
Sports Video
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams