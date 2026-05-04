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East Feliciana deputies: Four injured in wreck on La. Highway 19

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ETHEL - Four people were injured in a wreck on La. Highway 19 on Saturday evening, East Feliciana deputies said.

La. 19 is closed in the area around La. 955 "for some time this evening," deputies said. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said some people were seriously hurt, but none of the injuries are life threatening.

An alternate route is La. 412 to La. 957 to La. 955 north bound, or the reverse south bound.

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East Feliciana deputies: Four injured in wreck...
East Feliciana deputies: Four injured in wreck on La. Highway 19
ETHEL - Four people were injured in a wreck on La. Highway 19 on Saturday evening, East Feliciana deputies said.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2026 May 2, 2026 Saturday, May 02, 2026 10:03:00 PM CDT May 02, 2026

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