East Feliciana deputies arrest man wanted on theft, burglary charges after fleeing traffic stop
JACKSON — East Feliciana Parish deputies arrested a wanted burglary and theft suspect after pulling him over on traffic charges Wednesday morning.
Derrick McKneely, 50, was driving 84 mph along La. 19 near McManus Crossing when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop. McKneely then ran into an overgrown area on foot, deputies said.
A perimeter was established, and units from Dixon Correctional Institute, Jackson Police and Zachary Police responded to assist with the search.
McKneely was later found in a nearby gully and was taken into custody on speeding, resisting an officer, simple burglary and felony theft charges.
McKneely was wanted on burglary charges since August when Ring Camera footage of the crimes was released by the sheriff's office.
