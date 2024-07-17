89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosting free women's self-defense classes in August

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office will host free women's self-defense classes on Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The "Equalizer" will be held at the EBRSO Training Academy on Lt. General Benjamin Davis Jr. Avenue.

"It provides women with critical information on violence towards women and also provides tools on how to prepare for and escape a potentially dangerous encounter," Kristi Nugent, an instructor for the course, said.

Here women will learn self-defense tactics to provide them with the tools necessary to protect themselves.

Nugent said a common misconception is that fighting back makes things worse.

"Actually fighting back improves your chance. For most of the attackers, it's about power and if you show them that you are powerless then that just feeds into the attack but if you have the skills, knowledge, and the confidence, then you can fight back and that may negate future attacks," Nugent said.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 700 million women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence worldwide by both people that they know and strangers.

To register, email or call Sgt. Jennifer Gonzalez at (225) 389-2364 or jgonzalez@ebrso.org.

News
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosting free...
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosting free women's self-defense classes in August
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office will host free women's self-defense classes on Aug. 3 and Aug.... More >>
2 days ago Monday, July 15 2024 Jul 15, 2024 Monday, July 15, 2024 6:17:00 AM CDT July 15, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days