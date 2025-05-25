East Baton Rouge judge appears before Judiciary Commission

91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts appeared Friday before the state Judiciary Commission in response to a report by the Office of Special Counsel that recommended that she be removed from the bench.

The Judiciary Commission, which can discipline judges for misconduct, did not make a decision during the hearing about Foxworth-Roberts' future.

The Special Counsel report cited lies and misstatements in her campaign, her personal life and during the investigation that resulted.

The most serious of the complaints dealt with Foxworth-Roberts saying in campaign materials and elsewhere that she was a captain in the U.S. Army.

The special counsel's report said that not only was she never a captain, she "failed to achieve the rank of Captain twice, requiring her separation from the U.S. Army Reserves at the rank of First Lieutenant."

The report concluded that the judge "lied in her sworn statement to the OSC, claiming she attained the rank of Captain while serving in the Army."

The report also cited problems with a burglary claim involving her vehicle.

