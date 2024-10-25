83°
Latest Weather Blog
Early voting numbers for 2024 election on track to outpace record-breaking 2020 early poll numbers
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Early voting in Louisiana for the 2024 election is on track to outpace the record set during the 2020 election.
Nearly 350,000 people have already voted. This is compared to 315,000 people at this time in 2020, a 10% increase according to data from the Secretary of State's Office.
If you have not voted early yet, early polls close on Tuesday. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sample ballots and a list of early voting locations can be found on the Geaux Vote app or the Secretary of State's website.
Over 300,000 Louisianans have cast their ballots early in-person. In-person early voting is up 10% versus 2020. Visit https://t.co/0IbCGESBWq or download the GeauxVote Mobile app to learn more! pic.twitter.com/UlK0ku75BW— Louisiana Secretary of State (@Louisiana_sos) October 23, 2024
News
BATON ROUGE — Early voting in Louisiana for the 2024 election is on track to outpace the record set during... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7