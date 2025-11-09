Early voting for Nov. 15 election ends Saturday; Thrive EBR, other tax plans on capital region ballots

BATON ROUGE — Saturday is the last day voters can cast early ballots for the Nov. 15 election.

Polls are open on Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to see where early votes can be cast.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is also approaching, with Wednesday being the last day to receive the absentee ballot. That completed ballot needs to be returned by Friday, Nov. 14, at 4:30 p.m.

The Nov. 15 election will decide whether Mayor-President Sid Edwards' Thrive EBR plan is funded, with three tax proposals on the ballot to rededicate funds from various city-parish departments. Voting 'yes' for the three propositions of Thrive renews millages for the East Baton Rouge Library, Council on Aging and Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control, and moves around dedicated funds to pay off debts, and diverts future money to the city-parish general fund.

Edwards has said that more than 200 jobs may be cut in the parish government if the funding plan is not passed by voters.

In other parts of the capital region, a drainage tax renewal is on the ballot in West Baton Rouge Parish, while a revised tax plan to benefit the sheriff's office is being sent to voters in Tangipahoa Parish.