Early LSU & Southern football forecast

Algae continues to take over LSU lakes, fish ordered
BATON ROUGE - Algae in University Lake is growing and getting worse. But a solution is in the works. BREC, which maintains the lake, says it’s...
Auto shop releases car following 2 On Your Side story
BAKER - A woman who needed her car...
Woman mailed speeding tickets while car is being repaired at auto shop
BAKER - After learning there is an issue...
8-year-old killed, 3 others injured in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say an 8-year-old girl has been killed and three others injured in a shooting near a high school in St. Louis,...
Son of ex-NFL player accused of murdering parents arrested
LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say the...
Louisiana beats Hawaii 9-5, moves to Little League final
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) - Ryder Planchard's pinch-hit...
Heavy Downpours Expected Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies tonight, as showers slowly taper off and push toward the northeast. There will still be a...
Unsettled with areas of heavy rain this weekend
A wetter pattern with more widespread rain and...
More downpours during the days ahead
More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected this...
LSU Defense Viewing Uncertainty at Middle Linebacker as Positive
Ed Orgeron said after Saturday's scrimmage that he has a pretty good idea who his starters will be for next week's season opener against Georgia Southern....
Tulsa, Louisiana Tech agree to home-and-home series
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tulsa and Louisiana Tech...
LSU holds on to #6 spot in AP preseason poll
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will kick off...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August 23, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Local customers may be affected as AT&T employees go on strike
Drainage crews prepare for potential weekend downpour
Man who claimed God told him to cause deadly crash being sent...
Algae continues to take over LSU lakes, fish ordered
Sanity hearing slated for driver in deadly July crash
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign
Joe Burrow Strong in Scrimmage Debut
Saints Using Joint Practice with Chargers as High Intensity Reps