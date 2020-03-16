EACHUS: Your perception is my reality

Home
On Your Side
Travel changes happening amid coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - The country is approaching a busy travel season and now many travelers are wondering what to do because of the coronavirus. Normal...
Tech repair shop experiencing supply issue due to coronavirus
ST. AMANT - Tech repair shops might be...
Runnels School set to close, tuition money lost
BATON ROUGE - Runnels School in Baton Rouge...
News
WATCH: Terminator star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, encourages residents to 'stay at home if they want to live'
Some of Hollywood's most iconic celebrities are sharing their experiences related to social distancing and dealing with the outbreak of novel coronavirus. One of Twitter's...
EMS personnel take extra precautions during COVID-19 outbreak
BATON ROUGE - Residents who call 911 with...
NASA Stennis Space Center cancels March 20 event
NEW ORLEANS - NASA's Stennis Space Center has...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Dry start to the week
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure still influencing our area from the southeast, keeping conditions dry and warm through the day. Patchy fog possible...
Warm temperatures stay through the week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: High pressure...
A pleasant end to the weekend
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: High pressure...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Scotlandville wins 4th straight state title over St. Augustine 66-39
Scotlandville continued their dominance of Louisiana high school hoops with their 4th straight state title win beating St. Augustine 66-39. Senior and Virginia signee Reece...
2020 collegiate sports halted, NCAA cancels Winter and Spring championships
NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of...
SWAC cancels remainder of 2020 men's and women's basketball tournaments
BIRMINGHAM, ALA - After consulting with government and...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have announced that the March 27 Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop has been canceled. The decision to cancel...
Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday...
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's...
Additional Links
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green 2020
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green 2020
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Dry start to the week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
EACHUS: Your perception is my reality
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Senator Cassidy provides viewers with a coronavirus update
Capitol Building implements safety precautions to limit spread of COVID-19
CDC recommends limiting social contact
Kiwanis of Pointe Coupee 40th Annual Fishing Tournament
Interview with Dr. Christoper Thomas about COVID-19
Sports Video
Scotlandville Wins 4th Straight State Title
Dunham Episcopal State Title Game
Southern suspends all athletic competitions due to coronavirus concerns
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...