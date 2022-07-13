Dutchtown Griffins Sports2-A-Days Preview

Latest Weather Blog
The Dutchtown Griffins are loaded on defense, but might be reinventing themselves on offense. Head coach Guy Mistretta is having to replace his senior running back from a year ago Dylan Sampson who signed on to play with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Due to Sampson being so critical to their offense a year ago, Mistretta and his offensive coaches are looking to change the offense along with a new running back. Last years starting quarterback Pierson Parent is back competing for that role, but if he loses out to challenger junior Ethan Aucoin Parent will then step into a running back role or even out at wide out.
Defensively the Griffins will be young up front in the trenches but with eight starters returning from a year ago Mistretta feels good about their experience and room for growth.
