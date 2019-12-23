Durst at Hunt

ST. GABRIEL - In a matter of days, eccentric millionaire and real estate heir Robert Durst went from a swanky Houston condo, to a ritzy New Orleans hotel on Canal Street to the Orleans Parish Prison and by Wednesday morning will have spent two nights in the mental ward of the state's Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Iberville Parish.

Durst was arrested over the weekend on a warrant for murder charges in California, where prosecutors say he killed his friend, Susan Berman, in 2000. He also faces drug and weapons charges in Louisiana. When he was arrested, authorities said they found a gun and marijuana.

Wednesday, it was revealed he had much more: a fake ID with the name "Everette Ward," cash stashed in envelopes, a mask and other items. The gun was loaded, with a spent round a search warrant indicates.

Durst was moved to the St. Gabriel prison Tuesday and put on suicide watch. He is being monitored by psychiatrists. The 71-year-old is staying in a wing of the prison, set aside for Orleans Parish inmates who are mentally ill. Sources said about 30 are currently housed there, each in separate cells with 24-hour monitoring.



Durst, who is worth about $100 million, was the focus of an HBO documentary about the deaths of three people in his life: his wife, Berman and a neighbor whom he lived near in Texas. Durst was acquitted of killing the neighbor.

The finale of the documentary was shown Sunday and ended with a questionable line Durst uttered, perhaps not realizing the mic was still on and recording: "I killed them all, of course."

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz