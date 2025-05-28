73°
'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dies Sunday, family says
Star of "Duck Dynasty," Phil Robertson, died on Sunday, his family announced. The 79-year-old Louisiana native founded the Robertson family business, Duck Commander Buck Commander.
"My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!" Jase Robertson posted on social media Sunday night.
The Robertsons became household names after the TV show following their family business gained popularity in the early 2010s. The show ended in 2017, but their flagship store and museum in North Louisiana is still open and has been since 1973 when Phil Robertson founded the Duck Commander Company.
