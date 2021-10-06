Drywall in high demand as flood victims recover

MILLERVILLE – Hundreds of thousands of sheets of dry wall has been coming in by the truckloads. They are selling just as quickly as they are coming in as residents impacted by the flood are rebuilding.

Now that flood water has started to recede, the need for supplies is growing.

"Everyday I've been picking up anywhere from 20 to 40 sheets of drywall," James Newkirk, Lowe's customer, said.

People are pulling up, loading up and driving away with the essentials to get their recovery process started.

"It's going to be a while before everyone gets back on their feet you know," Victor Reams, another customer, said.

However, Reams is not buying supplies for himself.

"I'm trying to take it to the people that got kids trying to get them back to their homes first, I mean that's most important," Reams said.

"Honestly we're trying to help everyone else out because we were extremely blessed not to lose our stuff," Reams said.

James Newkirk, who owns rental properties, says that the families that lived there are displaced waiting to move back in.

"This is extremely personal to me we lost everything in Katrina we want to get people back in their houses ASAP we know what it means," Newkirk said.

An eight foot sheet of dry wall costs about $10.