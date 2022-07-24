76°
Latest Weather Blog
Drone footage shows scale of Baton Rouge flooding
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Several drone operators have submitted shocking aerial footage of South Louisiana over the past few days.
The latest drone video comes from Preaux Motion Video and shows flood damage around Fox Hill apartments in the 8500 block of Greenwell Springs Road.
The footage is available above.
News
BATON ROUGE - Several drone operators have submitted shocking aerial footage of South Louisiana over the past few days. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: 2-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after shooting himself in the chest
-
Local charities helping kids prepare for the new school year
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Port Allen family killed in out-of-state plane crash
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas in July Community Service Scholarships
Sports Video
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West
-
Southeastern picked as preseason favorites at Southland Media Days
-
Florida head coach Billy Napier taking what he learned from Louisiana to...
-
Alabama takes spotlight of day two of SEC Media Days