Drone footage shows scale of Baton Rouge flooding

BATON ROUGE - Several drone operators have submitted shocking aerial footage of South Louisiana over the past few days.

The latest drone video comes from Preaux Motion Video and shows flood damage around Fox Hill apartments in the 8500 block of Greenwell Springs Road.

The footage is available above.

5 years ago Sunday, August 14 2016 Aug 14, 2016 Sunday, August 14, 2016 7:54:00 PM CDT August 14, 2016

