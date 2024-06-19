Driver says she feared for her life when kids broke her car window on Government Street

BATON ROUGE - Residents in Mid City say there is a growing problem surrounding a group of kids who ride bikes up and down Government Street, throwing bricks and rocks at passing cars.

Business owners say they have seen it happen for months, and the latest victim said she feared for her life.

Claudine Diamond was driving home around midnight after dropping off her friend, when she turned onto Government Street from 21st, catching only a glimpse before panic struck.

"My headlights caught a group of teens or tweens, it's hard to tell, riding bicycles on the sidewalk. I saw a rotation of an arm and I went 'Is something about to hit me?' then bam!"

Diamond said she thought she had been shot as the glass from the window covered her face.

"I was like, is anything wet, am I bleeding?"

The interaction happened in front of Pit-N-Peel BBQ and Seafood. Owner Von Raybon said these kids have been at this for months.

"From my understanding, there have been several incidents where bicycle riders have been throwing bricks and rocks, hitting cars, breaking windows, weaving in and out of traffic trying to cause accidents,” he said.

Raybon says this isn't only a hazard for drivers, it's a hazard for everyone around.

"I'm just concerned that one of these children is going to get run over by a car without being supervised by their parents at 12 o'clock in the morning."

Raybon says these kids need to be disciplined before someone gets hurt.

"I honestly think it's malicious acts, and I think somebody in law enforcement needs to be notified and they need to have some patrolling that's being done more up and down Government Street as these incidents are occurring more frequently."

Diamond has filed a police report, but no one has been arrested as of Monday.