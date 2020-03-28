77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver of car that crashed into home now dead along with 3 others

Related Story

Note: Authorities initially identified the driver of the vehicle with an incorrect last name. This story has since been updated with the corrected name.

SCOTLANDVILLE- Baton Rouge Police say when a car crashed into a home on Wednesday night, the incident left four people dead including the driver and a 3-year-old child.

The fatal collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 1066 Progress Road.

Officials say 28-year-old Jamarcus Harris, the driver of a 1999 Oldsmobile, was traveling westbound on Progress Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, swerved off the roadway, struck a tree and chain link fence and then crashed through the front room of a home on Progress Road. 

Harris was accompanied by two passengers, 22-year-old Destiny Nelson, who died at the scene and 3-year-old Jamarcus Nelson, who died after being taken to a Children's hospital.

Police say one of the home’s occupants, 56-year-old Patrick Dunn, was also killed as a result of the collision, he passed away at the scene.

The coroner's office says Harris, the driver, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but pronounced dead early Thursday morning. 

Police say their investigation into the fatal crash is still ongoing.

Related Images

News
Driver of car that crashed into home...
Driver of car that crashed into home now dead along with 3 others
Note: Authorities initially identified the driver of the vehicle with an incorrect last name. This story has since been updated... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 9:57:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days