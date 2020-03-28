Driver of car that crashed into home now dead along with 3 others

Note: Authorities initially identified the driver of the vehicle with an incorrect last name. This story has since been updated with the corrected name.

SCOTLANDVILLE- Baton Rouge Police say when a car crashed into a home on Wednesday night, the incident left four people dead including the driver and a 3-year-old child.

The fatal collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 1066 Progress Road.

Officials say 28-year-old Jamarcus Harris, the driver of a 1999 Oldsmobile, was traveling westbound on Progress Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, swerved off the roadway, struck a tree and chain link fence and then crashed through the front room of a home on Progress Road.

Harris was accompanied by two passengers, 22-year-old Destiny Nelson, who died at the scene and 3-year-old Jamarcus Nelson, who died after being taken to a Children's hospital.

Police say one of the home’s occupants, 56-year-old Patrick Dunn, was also killed as a result of the collision, he passed away at the scene.

The coroner's office says Harris, the driver, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but pronounced dead early Thursday morning.

Police say their investigation into the fatal crash is still ongoing.