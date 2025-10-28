Dream Hunt Foundation gives special experience to young hunters

POINTE COUPEE - A Louisiana nonprofit is helping children with illnesses and disabilities experience the thrill of the outdoors.

The Dream Hunt Foundation, based in Stonewall, Louisiana, traveled to Pointe Coupee Parish to offer young hunters a guided trip into the woods.

The foundation partners with hospitals and organizations across the South to connect with children and teens between the ages of 8 and 18. Each participant is paired with an experienced guide who helps make their dream hunt possible.

Wyatt Walker has been volunteering with the organization and says the experience is something he’ll never forget.

“You remember all these kids' faces, their names, the deer they killed, and what happened on the hunt. It's a pretty cool experience!” Walker said.

The Dream Hunt Foundation will continue its mission in two weeks, when the team heads to Vidalia for its next adventure.