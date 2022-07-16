77°
Dr. Z on winterizing your skincare routine

BATON ROUGE - Though it doesn't feel very cool outside, dermatologist Dr. Anne Zedlitz discussed the proper way to winterize your skin today on News 2 at 4.

Dr. Z said one mistake many people make is trying to scrub away dead skin, such as by using a loufa. She said that can make skin dry out faster, and instead people should be picky about what items they use to moisturize and protect their skin. That includes cleansers, moisturizers, and even sunscreen to resist UV rays during bright, cooler days.

To learn more about Dr. Z's practice, visit her website at www.zdermatology.com.

6 years ago Monday, September 21 2015 Sep 21, 2015 Monday, September 21, 2015 4:12:00 PM CDT September 21, 2015

