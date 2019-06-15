Dr. Z on lip filling procedures for a more youthful look

BATON ROUGE - Local dermatologist Dr. Zedlitz visited News 2 at 4 on Monday evening to bring our viewers some info on lip filler treatments that can leave patients with wrinkle-defying appearance sure to turn back the appearance of time.

Specifically, Dr. Z most often employs the Restylane family of products including Restylane®, Restylane-L®, Restylane® Silk, Perlane®, and Perlane-L®. Restylane, Restylane-L. The Perlane products are used to add volume and fullness to the skin around lips that is subject to severe facial wrinkles and folds as patients age. These commonly targeted areas include the lines the nose to the corners of the mouth (nasiolabial folds) while the Restylane products are used to treat lip lines.

The dermatologist says the treatment is only performed on patients over 21 years of age, and side effects are normally limited to swelling, redness and tenderness around the product injection sites. The healing period for a lip filling procedure like the ones mentioned in the video is between between a week and 18 days at the longest. She also pointed out that this type of treatment is only available through licensed practitioners.

Check out the video to learn more about lip filling procedures and the type of patient Dr. Z thinks is ideal to benefit from the youth restoring benefits of the product. For more information about Dr. Zedlitz and her practice, visit her website or call her office at (225) 778-7540.