Latest Weather Blog
Dozens participate in National Crime Victims Rights Week walk in East Baton Rouge Parish
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of people participated in an East Baton Rouge Parish community walk in honor of families affected by crime.
The group met up at Gus Young Park on Monday evening as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
City leaders and law enforcement joined the crowd as they visited neighborhoods in support of victims and survivors.
District Attorney Hillar Moore says this walk puts his job in perspective.
"It's unbelievable, not only for them, but for us. Because it makes us know they want us here. When you walk these neighborhoods, these people are running out the house to come see you, shake your hand, say a prayer with you. So it's really good for us and for them," Moore said.
Moore says victims can also participate in a special picnic coming up this weekend.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars
-
Trump orders US military to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats choking...
-
Florida deputies identify man accused of planning to commit mass shooting at...
-
27 dogs rescued from St. Helena Parish home
-
2une In Previews: This weekend is the 2026 Men's Conference at Nazarene...
Sports Video
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery