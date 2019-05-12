Dozens of area restaurants participate in #25onthe25th

BATON ROUGE - Restaurants throughout the Capital Area are donating 25 percent of their sales on July 25th with the cash going to help support the families of recently fallen Baton Rouge officers.

Dozens of restaurants in the Baton Rouge area have connected with the effort, which propagated largely via social media via the #25onthe25th.

All proceeds generated during the day will be forwarded to a Baton Rouge Area Foundation fund that has been set up for the families of Officers Matthew Gerald, Brad Garafola and Montrell Jackson. They were killed during an ambush shooting outside of an Airline Highway convenience store on July 17.

Support a great cause through the Capitol One Heroes Fund & visit 1 of these restaurants today! #25onthe25th pic.twitter.com/BnFwoW6rRU — DIG Baton Rouge (@DigBatonRouge) July 25, 2016

Restaurants participating are as follows:

Another Broken Egg ( both locations)

Aztecas

Beausoleil ( Mon dinner 5-8)

Big Heads

Bistro Byronz ( Government location)

Brew Bachers ( all three locations)

Brick Yard South

Boil & Roux

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cafe Phenicia

City Cafe

Capital CIty Grill (downtown)

City Pork ( all three locations)

Cheesecake Bistro

Cracker Barrel ( 7 Churchs Chicken locations)

Cracker Barrel ( 3 Subway locations)

Cracker Barrel ( 2 Blimpies)

Copelands

Draft House

Doe's Eat Place (mid city)

Downtown Grocery

Duvic's

El Rio Grande

French Quarter Daiquiri's

Geisha

Gino's

Hello Sushi

Hookd Up

Hooter;s

Huey's ( downtown)

Hunan's

Ichiban's (Essen)

Indigo Hotel (downtown)

Juban's Restaurant

Las Palmas

Lava Cantina

Londoner

Mahoney's

Mason's Grill

Mansurs on the Boulevard

Mellow Mushroom

Melting Pot

Mestizo Restaurant with Cupcake Allie

Nothing Bundt Cakes

On the Half Shell (Praireville)

Pastime Restaurant

P Beaus

Penthouse

Plucker's

PoBoy Express (all five locations)

Portobellos Grill

Rock N Sake

Ruffino's

Santa Fe Cattle Company (Hammond)

Slinky's

Spankys

Stroube's ( downtown)

The Station

Superior Grill

Tin Roof

Tio Javi's

TJ RIbs

Tsunami (downtown)

Twin Peaks

Uncle Earls

Umami

Velvet Cactus

Voodoo Barbeque

Walk On's

Zea's

1913 downtown