Dozens arrested in WBR drug roundup

PORT ALLEN - Authorities accused a former school worker of selling prescription narcotics Thursday and arrested her as part of a drug warrant roundup.

Deputies accused Keashu King-Wright of selling drugs such as oxycodone, diazepam, morphine, xanax, and valium among others.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said King-Wright used to work for a local school system. East Feliciana Parish School officials said she was a former parent liaison for them who resigned last summer.

Deputies set out with 65 warrants to serve in the early hours of Thursday morning from around the area, most of which are charged with selling drugs in West Baton Rouge, ultimately ambusing 30 dealers for a variety of drug charges.

The undercover operation started a year and a half ago in an effort to clean up the streets in West Baton Rouge.

WBRSO spokesperson Colonel Richie Johnson says, their biggest problem is perscription pills.

"It's readily available and people doctor shop," Col. Johnson said. "It's pretty prevalent."

Officals say those who were not arrested will likely turn themselves in, or be cuffed in the coming days, "if you've sold drugs in West Baton Rouge Parish, turn yourself in, you know who you are."