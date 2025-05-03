65°
Downtown Development District shows downtown revitalization plan

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Area Foundation is unveiling the next phase of the master plan to revitalize the downtown area Wednesday night.

The Downtown Development District presented the plan at an open house at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum.

News
