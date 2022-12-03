DOTD using unique method to survey I-10 before widening project begins

BATON ROUGE - DOTD crews will be on the streets this weekend as part of the beginning phases of the I-10 widening project announced last month.

Work will take place on I-120 between LA 415 and the I-10/I-12 split during the day, which could lead to delays for drivers.

DOTD will use LIDAR to survey the road. The camera-equipped van will drive slowly down the interstate, monitoring the roads with accuracy within a quarter of an inch. It's the first time they have used the technology on such a large scale.

Work is not expected to occur during rush hour or periods of bad weather. No lanes will be closed for the work, which should be completed by Monday.

Construction on the widening project likely will not begin until 2019 at the earliest.