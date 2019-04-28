DOTD offering informational meetings for I-10 Corridor Improvement Survey

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be holding public meetings for proposed improvements to the I-10 Corridor from Essen Lane to LA 415 in Baton Rouge.



The project is currently in the planning stage and the DOTD is looking for public feedback. Representatives of the project team will be at the meetings to listen to input and answer questions related to the project.



The meeting times and locations are below:



Monday, August 31st.

6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Baton Rouge River Center

275 S. River Road

Baton Rouge



Tuesday, September 1st

6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

West Baton Rouge Community Center

749 N. Jefferson Avenue

Port Allen



Thursday, September 3rd

6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Hotel Ballroom

4728 Constitution Avenue

Baton Rouge



The same information will be presented at every meeting. You can also submit written statements to info@i10br.com.



For more information check out the DOTD's website.

You can review the survey results here.