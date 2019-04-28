Latest Weather Blog
DOTD offering informational meetings for I-10 Corridor Improvement Survey
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be holding public meetings for proposed improvements to the I-10 Corridor from Essen Lane to LA 415 in Baton Rouge.
The project is currently in the planning stage and the DOTD is looking for public feedback. Representatives of the project team will be at the meetings to listen to input and answer questions related to the project.
The meeting times and locations are below:
Monday, August 31st.
6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Baton Rouge River Center
275 S. River Road
Baton Rouge
Tuesday, September 1st
6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
West Baton Rouge Community Center
749 N. Jefferson Avenue
Port Allen
Thursday, September 3rd
6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Crowne Plaza Hotel Ballroom
4728 Constitution Avenue
Baton Rouge
The same information will be presented at every meeting. You can also submit written statements to info@i10br.com.
For more information check out the DOTD's website.
You can review the survey results here.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Peace rally held in slaying of 14-year-old Plaquemine boy
-
'Another senseless killing;' Police investigating deadly shooting on N. 35th Street
-
Teen driver arrested after deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday
-
Local non-profit restores elderly woman's home for 'National Rebuilding Day'
-
As protesters picket deadly deputy-involved shooting, lawman spotted in uniform