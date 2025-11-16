DOTD gives update on Pecue Lane project

BATON ROUGE — Drivers along Pecue Lane are seeing new progress as the long-running road project enters its final stage. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has opened the intersection at Rieger Road, a key connection that has been closed for much of the construction.

DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallet said the opening marks a major milestone but noted that crews still have work to complete before the intersection is fully finished.

“The Rieger Road intersection is open. It’s not fully complete — we still have to do the striping and set the signals up for all the lane changes, and turn lanes and such like that,” Mallet said.

The Pecue Lane project is now in its third and final phase. Workers are currently installing new traffic signals, placing foundations, and laying cable needed to activate the upgraded traffic system.

“We are still working to install the signals,” Mallet said. “We have to do the foundations, move, lay the cable, get all the electronics to work and we are still on schedule to finish spring of 2026.”

DOTD says drivers should continue to expect lane shifts, construction zones and intermittent delays as crews push toward completing the project. The agency maintains that the project remains on track to be finished by spring 2026.