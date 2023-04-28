DOTD: Completion dates for multiple projects pushed back due to weather

BATON ROUGE - If you've been near Oklahoma Street recently, chances are you've seen a lot of construction. The through street between Nicholson Drive and Highland Road has been closed for months.

The Department of Transportation and Development has big plans for the little street. Plans call for the exit from I-10 to be reconfigured to push drivers onto Oklahoma Street instead of Terrace Avenue.

Work started in June of 2022 and was expected to wrap up later this year, but like many construction projects, the completion date was pushed back.

A bridge repair project on Chevelle Drive is facing similar issues. Work that was supposed to be done in February was moved to May because of weather issues and utility work. DOTD says weather delays are just as common, and it checks out. In August alone last year, there were 18 days of rain.

So now, it's not a question of whether these projects will run long, but just how much longer they will take.