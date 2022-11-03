DOTD: College Drive flyover could reduce accidents, congestion

BATON ROUGE - Construction going on for the last few months on the I-10/I-12 split could have a huge impact on morning and evening commutes in the future.

"This whole project is going to make a dedicated exit at College Drive. It’s going to cut down on the weave which will make it safer, and cut down on congestion," DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said.

Construction of the College Drive flyover is making steady progress. New columns are up, giving drivers a sneak peak of what's to come.

“So right now you have 10, you have two lanes that come around over the flyover, then they come down and that’s where they merge with 12. Well there’s going to be a dedicated lane there. So, you see the two columns that are being built? That’s where the new exit lane, the bridge is going to go over," Mallett explained.

The project completion date was slightly pushed back due to rain this past summer, but Mallett says the construction is still making steady progress.

“We had to push it back because of all the rain we had back in June and July, and so that cost them some time, and they had some supply chain issue," said Mallett.

The flyover should be complete by the end of fall 2023, weather permitting.