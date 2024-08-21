Dorseyville Elementary School closing Monday due to power outage, lack of A/C

WHITE CASTLE - Dorseyville Elementary School will close Monday due to a power outage and subsequent air conditioning outage.

According to a statement, the school experienced a power outage Sunday that caused a short in the chiller system, resulting in the school not having any air conditioning.

The school plans to issue packets that will be delivered by bus or picked up by car. For children on busses, the packets will be delivered between approximately 7:00 a.m. and 7:40 a.m.; car riders can pick up the packets via the normal car lines from 7:30 a.m. to 7:55 a.m.