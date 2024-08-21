92°
Latest Weather Blog
Dorseyville Elementary School closing Monday due to power outage, lack of A/C
Related Story
WHITE CASTLE - Dorseyville Elementary School will close Monday due to a power outage and subsequent air conditioning outage.
According to a statement, the school experienced a power outage Sunday that caused a short in the chiller system, resulting in the school not having any air conditioning.
The school plans to issue packets that will be delivered by bus or picked up by car. For children on busses, the packets will be delivered between approximately 7:00 a.m. and 7:40 a.m.; car riders can pick up the packets via the normal car lines from 7:30 a.m. to 7:55 a.m.
News
WHITE CASTLE - Dorseyville Elementary School will close Monday due to a power outage and subsequent air conditioning outage. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Supreme Court disqualifies candidate for 2nd District judgeship
-
Let Teachers Teach workforce voices support State Superintendent's recommendations for classroom discipline
-
Infant's death ruled an accident after being left in hot car; memory...
-
Train derails in Vacherie, blocking highway; no hazardous materials spilled
-
Tangipohoa Sheriff's Office offering $5K reward for information on double homicide