Dorothy Jackson sues Plummer family claiming they caused her to lose her job

BATON ROUGE- Former Southern University Law Professor Dorothy Jackson is suing the Plummer family and one of their attorneys, claiming she lost her job at Southern University as a result of a false narrative they put out. The lawsuit was filed Monday morning.

The lawsuit alleges, "John Pierre, Chancellor of the Southern University Law Center violated Plaintiff Professor Dorothy Jacksons' constitutional and due process rights and wrongfully terminated her." The lawsuit also claims Dorothy Jackson was defamed after Plummer's daughter Jacqueline Antoine and her attorney, Robert Garrity did multiple interviews with WBRZ-TV and The Advocate.

Dorothy Jackson was terminated from Southern University after an independent panel reviewed the allegations in the case and found numerous issues. Jackson most recently lost her attempt to get her job back when the University's Board of Supervisors upheld her termination.

Jackson drafted a will at Southern's Elder Law Clinic for Helen Plummer, a client at the Council on Aging. That will would have benefited the Executive Director of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Tasha Clark Amar to the tune of $120,000. However, all sides backed off the will when it was exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Jackson's lawsuit alleges at no time did she induce Plummer through illicit means, fraud deceit or coerce her into drafting the will. It claims she was defamed when she was referred to as a "co-conspirator with Dytasha Clark Amar."

As a result of Jackson losing her job after the will was exposed, the lawsuit says she's suffered the following pain: mental, emotional, psychological along with damage to her name and professional reputation.

Antoine's attorney Robert Garrity said he had not been served yet, but called the lawsuit frivolous. He said anyone can file whatever lawsuit they like, but it doesn't mean they have merit.

"Again, why did Southern fire Dorothy Jackson," Garrity asked.

All sides were in court today for a hearing as to whether certain parties named in Antoine's lawsuit could go forward. Another wrinkle came when Garrity filed a motion to have all of the judges in the 19th Judicial District Court recused.

"What's good for the goose is good for the gander," Garrity told Judge Wilson Fields.

Garrity was referring to all the judges having recused themselves from Clark Amar's lawsuit against the Plummer family with the exception of Judge Don Johnson who did not.

All sides are due back in court in July.