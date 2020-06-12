Donations pour in for wounded Marine in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - Donations have been pouring in for an area Marine with heavy medical expenses.

A $24,000 check was given to Clark Cavalier Friday at Citizens Bank. Cavalier lost his legs seven years ago in an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

"I was deployed in 2011 with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines to Afghanistan. On Easter Sunday 2011, I stepped on a bomb, lost by my legs instantly, and woke up in a hospital a week later not knowing a whole lot of what happened," Cavalier said.

Since the accident, the medical expenses have piled up.

The Addis VFW Memorial Post helped collect donations from people in and around Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parishes.

"I've been getting letters and stuff from these guys for a while, it's a great pick-me-up to have a lot of people behind me who want to see me succeed."

Everyone involved says providing support for wounded veterans is one of the most important things a community can do together.