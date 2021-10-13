Donations being delivered to The Salvation Army as 2018 approaches

BATON ROUGE - 2018 may be right around the corner, but some area residents are still dropping off last-minute donations to The Salvation Army.

"Just a steady stream of people," Director of Operations, Miriam Overton said. "Coming in and bringing us items for the family stores."

Families spent Saturday donating items to The Salvation Army warehouse on Airline Highway.

"We donated some tools, some clothes and some nice books to read," Wendy Overton said.

It has been a busy holiday season for The Salvation Army, and the upcoming year looks to bring more of the same.

"December was a huge month," Miriam Overton said. "But in January we get right back to work."

As 2017 wraps up, some are using the donations as one final tax break.

"We always ask for a tax donation," Wendy Overton said. "It just adds to what we are able to deduct for the year."

The Salvation Army says whether you're choosing to de-clutter or get a jump start on 2018's taxes, they will accept your items with open arms. Wendy Overton and her family will be back in the new year.

"We have a constant donation corner," Wendy Overton said. "Anything that we're ready to move on to someone else, we put in a corner and regularly bring over to The Salvation Army."