Latest Weather Blog
Donate items to Cajun Navy 2016 through 'Fill The Boat' event
Related Story
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The McDonald's in Walker is sponsoring a campaign to benefit the Cajun Navy 2016.
The "Fill The Boat" event will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The group will be accepting items needed to successfully perform search and rescue missions.
According to a post on social media, a portion of the McDonald's proceeds will also be donated to the Cajun Navy 2016.
Items needed:
-Battery packs for cell phones
-Life jackets
-Rain ponchos and rain suits
-Work gloves
-Towels
-Batteries (all sizes)
-Flash lights/spotlights
-Trash bags
-2 Stroke motor oil
-5 gal buckets and lids
-Fix A Flat/tire plug kit
-Large ziplock bags
-Dry boxes (any size)
-Rope
-Boat flares
-Air horns
-Prepaid fuel cards
-First aid kits
-Gift cards (Bass Pro, Cabelas, Academy, Walmart etc)
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Double-shooting on Nicholson Drive kills one person, injures a second
-
BR Police Chief Murphy Paul to meet with President Joe Biden Wednesday
-
Moratorium talks continue in EBR
-
First mosquito found with traces of West Nile found in EBR this...
-
Following call to WBRZ, homeowner gets large trash pile picked up after...