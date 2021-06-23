80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donate items to Cajun Navy 2016 through 'Fill The Boat' event

Related Story

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The McDonald's in Walker is sponsoring a campaign to benefit the Cajun Navy 2016.

The "Fill The Boat" event will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The group will be accepting items needed to successfully perform search and rescue missions.

According to a post on social media, a portion of the McDonald's proceeds will also be donated to the Cajun Navy 2016.

Items needed:

-Battery packs for cell phones
-Life jackets
-Rain ponchos and rain suits
-Work gloves
-Towels
-Batteries (all sizes)
-Flash lights/spotlights
-Trash bags
-2 Stroke motor oil
-5 gal buckets and lids
-Fix A Flat/tire plug kit
-Large ziplock bags
-Dry boxes (any size)
-Rope
-Boat flares
-Air horns
-Prepaid fuel cards
-First aid kits
-Gift cards (Bass Pro, Cabelas, Academy, Walmart etc)

News
Donate items to Cajun Navy 2016 through...
Donate items to Cajun Navy 2016 through 'Fill The Boat' event
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The McDonald's in Walker is sponsoring a campaign to benefit the Cajun Navy 2016. The "Fill... More >>
2 years ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 7:07:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days