Donaldsonville transforms for movie production

DONALDSONVILLE - Filming is underway in Donaldsonville for a Netflix movie surrounding the track down of outlaws, Bonnie and Clyde.

The movie is called 'Highwaymen' and stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson. Production shut down an area of the town’s historic district.

"It's like a little Hollywood in Donaldsonville," said Nancy Breaux.

Breaux lives on Charles Street, where the movie is being filmed.

"They've been doing [filming] a little bit inside my house, and shots outside," she said. "I'm so excited for the movie to come together and to see my house in it."

Parts of Ascension Parish transformed for the movie.

"Like this building right here with a Coca-Cola sign on it," said Paul Landry, who works down the street from the production. "That was an old beauty parlor but they converted it to a gas station, and it looks great with the time period."

Landry says because the town can see all the behind the scenes action, it'll make watching the movie much more special.

"Not that it's going to be Donaldsonville that we see it every day, certain streets and stuff, but to go and see how the director and the movie shows each scene," said Landry. "I think that's really exciting, I really want to see it now just because of that."

Filmmakers will be in Donaldsonville through Tuesday. The movie is expected to be released later this year.