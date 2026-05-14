Donaldsonville mayoral candidate pleads guilty after being accused of selling stolen copper

DONALDSONVILLE — A man who ran for mayor in Donaldsonville in 2023 pleaded guilty on Friday after he was arrested for allegedly stealing over 30,000 pounds of burned copper.

According to court documents, between May 1, 2024, and Oct. 10, 2024, 69-year-old Glenn Price received about 31,348 pounds of allegedly stolen burned copper from Theodore Myers and Kyle Melancon, with the copper being valued at over $100,000.

Price then allegedly sold the stolen copper to a recycling facility under the company name Green Kingdom, LLC. Deputies said Price illegally profited more than $25,000 from the transactions.

On Oct. 11, 2024, he allegedly tampered with evidence by instructing someone to remove a cell phone from his bedroom and bring it to his brother.

Price was arrested that same day on charges of illegal possession of stolen things and operating a scrap metal business without the proper license.

On Friday, Price pled guilty to illegal possession of stolen things $25,000 or more and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to five years suspended with four years probation for each charge. He was fined $1,000 in total for both charges.

Price was also previously arrested for money laundering.